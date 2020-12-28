Fire crews remain on the scene of a massive blaze that tore through a vacant building in the city’s west end on Sunday evening.

Crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Sterling Road at around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a fire at a building in the area.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames and thick black smoke could be seen coming from an abandoned building.

The fire was eventually upgraded to a five-alarm blaze and Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop said crews had to go into a defensive attack due to structural concerns.

“The weather is certainly not helping, but our crews have done another outstanding job tonight. We’ve had multiple aerial devices up,” Jessop told reporters on Sunday night.

The fire was knocked down at around 10 p.m. and crews remain on scene as they monitor for hot spots.

No injuries have been reported but Jessop said primary and secondary searches have not yet been conducted.

Toronto Fire said heavy equipment will be brought in to help remove some of the debris and allow firefighters to gain access to the interior of the structure.

The building, which is owned by Metrolinx, was set for demolition, the provincial transit agency told CP24 on Monday morning.

A Toronto Fire investigator will be called in to look into the cause and origin of the blaze.