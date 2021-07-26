Fire crews rescue dog in need at Terwillegar Dog Park
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Firefighters helped rescue a dog from a dangerous situation Saturday.
Fire crews rescued a Samoyed Huskey at the Terwillegar Dog Park that fell down a 30-foot embankment towards the North Saskatchewan River and was stuck.
The dog was successfully rescued and returned to its owner with no injuries.
