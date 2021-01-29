No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Friday evening on Balmoral Street.

Just before 6 p.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a fire in a three-storey, multi-family building in the 500 block of Balmoral Street.

When crews arrived, they found smoke inside the building and immediately launched an offensive attack on the fire.

It was declared under control just before 6:30 p.m.

The city said everyone was able to evacuate safely from the building and no one was injured. Everyone was able to return to their suites once firefighters left the scene.

Crews are investigating the fire and there are no damage estimates available at this time.

Winnipeg police tweeted that the road has been reopened.