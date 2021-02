Fire crews were called to a house fire in northwest Edmonton Thursday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Service were called at 3:40 p.m. to a fire on 114 Avenue and 137 Street.

Crews arrived on scene six minutes later, bringing the blaze under control at 4:02 p.m.and officially declared out at 4:29 p.m.

No one was injured, however one person was evacuated.

The cause of the fire is not known.