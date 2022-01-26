iHeartRadio

Fire crews respond to blaze on Burton Street in Sudbury

Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene of a residential fire in the Donovan area of the city Wednesday afternoon.

Few details are known, but the fire is in a multi-unit residence on Burton Avenue. A man could be seen leaving the building with respiratory problems and was attended to by medical personnel. 

One woman told CTV News she heard a loud 'pop' just before the fire began.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

