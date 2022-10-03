iHeartRadio

Fire crews respond to commercial blaze in east Windsor


Windsor fire crews responded to a commercial fire in the 6000 block of Cantelon Drive in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Courtesy: OnLocation/Twitter)

Windsor firefighters arrived to clouds of grey smoke at the scene of a commercial fire in the city's east end Monday. 

Crews responded to the upgraded working fire at a vacant building in the 6000 block of Cantelon Drive around 4:30 p.m.

The public was asked to avoid the area as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

A firefighter on scene told CTV News demolition work was going on at the building and a spark ignited insulation. The building is currently for sale.

There is no word yet on a damage estimate. 

Upgraded working fire in the 6000 block of Cantelon Drive. Stay clear of the area. *MC

— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) October 3, 2022
