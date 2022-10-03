Fire crews respond to commercial blaze in east Windsor

Windsor firefighters arrived to clouds of grey smoke at the scene of a commercial fire in the city's east end Monday.

Crews responded to the upgraded working fire at a vacant building in the 6000 block of Cantelon Drive around 4:30 p.m.

The public was asked to avoid the area as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

A firefighter on scene told CTV News demolition work was going on at the building and a spark ignited insulation. The building is currently for sale.

There is no word yet on a damage estimate.

