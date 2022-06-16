Fire crews respond to electrical fire at St. Clair College residence
There were no injuries reported following a fire at a St. Clair College residence Wednesday night, fire officials say.
Windsor fire crews responded to the blaze in the 3900 block of Geraedts Drive, the Quittenton student residence, around 8:30 p.m.
Students were evacuated from the building due to the fire which was contained to one dorm on the fourth floor.
Update on fire in the 3900 Block of Geraedts. Fire is out. Ventilation and overhaul is underway. *MC— Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) June 16, 2022
The public was asked to avoid the area as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and perform ventilation and overhaul.
The fire was out by 9:25 p.m. and an investigator attended the scene.
Fire officials say the cause was electrical and the damage estimate is $50,000.
Guests and students were able to return to the residence building.
-
Two people seriously injured in Etobicoke shootingTwo people have been seriously injured in a shooting in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.
-
Cyclist in hospital after being struck Friday nightA cyclist was in hospital Friday after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.
-
As living costs surge, tenants dread B.C.'s next inflation-matched rent increaseWith annual rent increases tied to inflation in British Columbia, tenant advocates are worried the next hike could force some already-struggling families from their homes.
-
Edmonton to meet four-year affordable housing goals, council to discuss further targetsWhile Edmonton will meet its four-year subsidized housing unit targets by the end of the year, city council will discuss how the city should approach its next goals.
-
Kitsilano resident group rejects proposed social housing building, calls for better modelA vocal group in Kitsilano is once again rejecting plans for a social housing building in the neighbourhood.
-
Halifax’s new drive-in movie theatre prepares for first screeningThe largest drive-in movie theatre east of Montreal is one day away from opening.
-
Retired Mountie pushing for criminal charges in the death of Arlene WesterveltIt’s been six years since the mysterious drowning death of Arlene Westvervelt, and now a retired RCMP member is spearheading her family’s fight for justice.
-
New exhibit celebrates Prince Edward Island's Mi'kmaq, Acadian historyA new exhibit at the Acadian Museum in Miscouche, P.E.I., provides a look back into the province's Mi'kmaq and Acadian history.
-
Stranger sexually assaulted woman walking in Kelowna, RCMP sayMounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger in the city earlier this week.