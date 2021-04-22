Fire crews respond to grass fire in Southdale

Winnipeg fire crews were called to deal with a grass fire in Southdale Thursday afternoon.

The call came in just after 3:30 p.m., crews were called to the fire near Beaverhill Boulevard and Willowlake Crescent.

The city said when crews arrived, they saw the fire in a grassy area around the Seine River.

The city said firefighters used special wildland-urban interface equipment to fight the blaze and a drone was also used to help with situational awareness.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service declared the fire under control at 4:52 p.m.

The city said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The city is reminding Winnipeggers they can't burn any yard waste, garbage or scraps within the city limits and said fires are not allowed to be started, even with a permit, if winds are gusting over 25 km/h.

"It is also important that resident never dispose of smoking materials in any sort of vegetation or from vehicle windows, and butts should also never be put out in planter pots," the city said in a news release.

The city said landscaping and vegetation management is important in helping prevent properties from grass fires.