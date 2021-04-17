Fire crews respond to large grass fire in southwest Edmonton

A grass fire in southwest Edmonton is keeping firefighters busy Saturday.

Firefighters have been battling the fire south of Maskekosihk Trail on 199 Street since it was reported around 12:58 p.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton that the fire is still active and that no injuries have been reported so far.

Fire officials say multiple units are responding including four tankers, four pumps, four all-terrain pumps, and one mule.

More to come…