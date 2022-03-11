Fire crews respond to one emergency in Kilworthy, end up tackling two

Officials credit the actions of residents in Kilworthy for helping prevent two potential "catastrophes" by alerting emergency crews.

Gravenhurst firefighters responded to a possible structure fire at a mobile home park on Thursday to find white smoke billowing from under a mobile home.

Firefighters were able to determine the cause of the smoke by accessing the crawlspace and finding "a de-icing cable of some kind."

No one was home at the time.

They cut the power to the building, and crews packed up to leave.

"Just as our last truck was leaving the park, they were stopped by a woman who had had a kitchen fire," said Gravenhurst Fire Chief Jared Cayley.

Cayley said the woman had used an extinguisher to douse the flames, so crews went in and did an extensive search, ventilated the home and checked the air quality before allowing the residents to re-enter.

The damage was minimal, and no one was injured.

Cayley said neither incident is believed to be suspicious.