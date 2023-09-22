iHeartRadio

Fire crews respond to Riverside blaze


Fire crews responded to an upgraded working fire in the 900 block of Frank Ave on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor fire officials are asking residents to stay clear of the Frank Avenue and St. Rose Avenue area due to a fire.

Fire crews responded to an upgraded working fire in the 900 block of Frank Ave around 4 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters have since knocked down the blaze, putting the fire out and are now working on overhaul and ventilation.

