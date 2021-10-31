Fire crews respond to Saturday night house fire
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
London fire officials are investigating a Saturday night house fire.
Fire crews responded to a working fire on the second floor of a residence at 23 Bruce Street around 9:45 p.m.
Crews laid the fire hose to help extinguish the blaze and performed search and rescue.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and ventilated the smoke.
A Fire Prevention Investigator attended the scene.
The cause and circumstances of the fire have not yet been determined.
There is no damage estimate at this time.
Active Incident- 23 Bruce St. Working fire on second floor, crews are in offensive strategy laying fire hose to extinguish fire. Engine 1 is performing search and rescue operations. @CityofLdnOnt @lpsmediaoffice @MLPS911 pic.twitter.com/MeWN54DdmF— London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) October 31, 2021
-
North Vancouver haunted house on track to raise more than $15K for charityJim Myers has been scaring people at his home for 11 years, which he enjoys immensely.
-
Vancouver pumpkin carver continuing to hone his craft with each seasonal masterpieceThe medium Clive Cooper chose for his art is, by nature, temporary. He likes it that way.
-
'It will always be free': Manitoba woman bakes 2,000 loaves of bread for communityWhen the COVID-19 pandemic hit Canada, a Manitoba woman started thinking of ways to spread kindness in her community. She came up with an idea she called The Bread Basket.
-
Dogs dress up for Halloween costume party in KitchenerIt wasn’t just the trick-or-treaters getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend in Waterloo Region – local pets also got in on the action.
-
Police: Driver falls asleep behind wheel, collides with two vehicles on QEWA driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel before a collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga Sunday afternoon, police say.
-
Calgary prepares for a spooktacular HalloweenTrick or treaters are preparing Sunday to brace for scares and haunted houses throughout Calgary.
-
Damage at McNabb Community Centre on Friday now a mischief investigation, Ottawa police sayOttawa police are looking to identify two persons of interest in connection to a mischief incident at the McNabb Community Centre.
-
Vaccine mandates come into effect for some central Ontario workplacesThe time to get fully vaccinated has expired for many employees.
-
Rescued bird rehabilitated and released SundayAfter hundreds of dead birds have been found motionless, a majority dead, along the waters of Georgian Bay, there was a happy ending for one of those birds Sunday, thanks to a local animal rescue group.