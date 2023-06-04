Fire crews respond to west London, Ont. apartment unit twice Sunday morning

London fire crews responded to a west London apartment building unit twice on Sunday morning for two separate incidents.

Emergency responders were called to 122 Base Line Rd. W. shortly after 10 a.m., with smoke and flames pouring out the west London apartment unit.

The building was evacuated as fire crews worked to contain the blaze in the second floor apartment.

Witnesses said it was the second time the fire department was called to the same unit. The first time was at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday.

Residents of the complex said the first call was for a mattress on fire, but were unsure of the reason for the second fire.

Residents were taken in independently to grab toiletries, a change of clothes, medications and other important items. A reception centre has been opened up where they can stay, but many said they will be staying with friends or family while they await the return to their units.

"Safety is of the upmost importance to the London Fire Department for the residents here. We don't want them inside due to sitting water, electrical systems that are still activated, making sure the fire alarm system is back up and running prior to them coming back; and also the fire suppression system would put out another fire if one to occur," added Mosburger.

In an update, London fire said on Twitter that investigators have confirmed the second fire is unrelated to the first, and is not deemed as suspicious.

London fire said it is believed the cause of the second fire is due to a lithium ion battery.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

The building is operated by London and Middlesex Community Housing.

The estimated cost of damage is $200k.



As of 8pm, most residents had been allowed back into the building.

Final Update - Fire Investigation continues but we are happy to be bringing most evacuees back into their units with a few unable to due to restoration work required. Estimated damage is 200k+. ^gm pic.twitter.com/j00mor3Sbp