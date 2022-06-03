Fire crews respond to wildfire in Crimson Lake, Alta., area

A wildfire north of Crimson Lake has prompted evacuations approximately 16 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House.

According to Clearwater County, officials became aware of the blaze near Buster Creek Road west of the North Saskatchewan River around 1 p.m. Friday.

Clearwater Regional Fire Rescue Services are responding, alongside three helicopters and two air tanker groups, to the fire estimated to be three hectares in size, Alberta Wildfire said. The aircraft are using Cow Lake for their operations

Evacuations began around 3:45 p.m., with residents north of the Ferrier Gas Plant on Buster Creek Road.

RCMP said that Buster Creek Road and Highway 756 were closed at the Crimson Lake Provincial Park Friday afternoon. Evacuees are being encouraged to check in at the Rocky Regional Recreation Centre in Rocky Mountain House.

"Please allow fire crews room to work and avoid the area," Clearwater County said in a statement. "With high winds the situation could change quickly. Please monitor www.clearwatercounty.ca for updates."

We are responding to a wildfire approximately 16km north of Rocky Mountain House. RWF-034 is currently classified as out of control at 3 ha in size. Over 20 firefighters, air tankers and three helicopters are working on this fire. #ABWildfire pic.twitter.com/sfVbfir1Mh