Fire crews stop gas leak at NAIT

An explosive gas leak Tuesday at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology has been contained.

Crews from Edmonton Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the post-secondary institution's Productivity and Innovation Centre after laboratory staff activated a fire alarm at 4:15 p.m. due to an ethylene gas leak from a cylinder.

The building was evacuated and deemed safe at 4:47 p.m.

Fire personnel closed the cylinder. Two crews then remained on scene ventilating the area. No injuries were reported.

NAIT confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that the leak came as a result of a component failure with the cylinder. The institution will, as a matter of protocol, conduct a post-incident review of the emergency.