Fire crews tackle blaze at east London Pizza Hut Tuesday

The London Fire Department responded to a fire at a Pizza Hut restaurant located in the city’s east end late Tuesday afternoon.

London fire responded to the blaze shortly before 4 p.m., where flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

In a tweet, London fire said that crews were met with heavy smoke and tackled the blaze from the exterior and interior of the Pizza Hut, located at Huron Street and Highbury Avenue.

The Pizza Hut and surrounding businesses had to be evacuated.

There were no reported injuries.

"Obviosuly today being a hot and humid day the concerns are for the health and safety of our firefighters...making sure that they're getting enough rehab time.. coming out getting lots of water...getting hosed off with the fire hoses making sure the contaminants are off of them," Gary Mossburger of the London Fire Department told CTV News.

Primary and secondary searches of the premises are now complete.

Road closures are also in effect while the investigattion continues, with Huron Street being closed east and westbound just before Highbury Avenue. The northbound right lane of Highbury Avenue just in front of the plaza is also blocked by emergency vehicles.

“Kudos to Pizza Hut & neighbouring businesses to assist evacuation before our arrival,” London fire wrote on Twitter.

The cause of the blaze and estimated damages are currently unknown, but first responders remain on scene.

Update 3 - incident commander has deemed this lightweight construction building as a defensive fire, Second aerial has been deployed fighting the fire from an elevated vantage point. Safety is of upmost importance. pic.twitter.com/wDWY9Imq2N