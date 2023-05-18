Fire crews tackle large grass fire in Springwater Township

A large grass fire kept crews busy on Wednesday for several hours in Springwater Township.

Sunnidale Road was closed between Dobson Road and Barrie Hill Road for crews to tackle the brush fire that sparked around the dinner hour.

Crews called in mutual aid from Essa firefighters and had multiple apparatus at the scene.

The flames were extinguished before reaching any nearby residences.

Simcoe County paramedics were on the scene for incident standby, but luckily, officials say no injuries were reported.

The area reopened several hours later.

There is no word on what caused the blaze.

Officials remind the public to be vigilant amid dry conditions that can be easily sparked and spread rapidly.

Fire officials said it's important everyone do their part to "reduce the risk."