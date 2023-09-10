iHeartRadio

Fire crews tend to vehicle fire on Highway 400 through Barrie


Firefighters tend to a vehicle fire on Highway 400, near Dunlop Street on Sun., Sept. 10 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News).

Drivers along Highway 400 through Barrie could see a large plume of smoke Sunday afternoon.

Barrie Fire crews were called to the scene of a vehicle fire on Highway 400 at around 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes just north of Dunlop Street.

Traffic was heavily backed up as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, but no one was injured. 

