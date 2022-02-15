Fire-damaged Saskatoon motel torn down

A Saskatoon motel badly damaged in a fire that happened nearly two years ago has been torn down.

A demolition crew could be seen razing the Westgate Inn on Monday.

Firefighters helped evacuate seven people from the 22nd West Street motel in April 2020.

The property is owned by Saskatoon-based Fresh Hotels.

An employee told CTV News the motel will be likely replaced with a multi-unit commercial development.