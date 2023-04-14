Fire damages Brantford chip wagon

Brantford Fire Services said that Stan's Fries chip wagon was damaged in a fire on Thursday.

According to the fire department, the call came in around 4:45 p.m.

Fire officials said there was a significant amount of smoke at the fry stand but no one was hurt.

There was some minor fire damage visible on the outside of the wagon.

The truck on Darling Street remained closed on Friday. The third-generation owner, Barb Wawzonek, confirmed that it was a small exterior fire that resulted in limited damage. She added that there was no damage to the inside the truck.

"All of my crew have shown up today and we are going to be opening next week," said Wawzonek. "The front of the french fry wagon might look a little different but the fries will be the same and we really appreciate everyone's patience as we get ready to go again."

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.