Arson unit deems $250,000 Ford City fire 'suspicious'

A commercial building fire in the Ford City area has been deemed suspicious by the Windsor police arson unit.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to an active fire at a building in the 1600 block of Drouillard Road.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were also called to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Damage to the building is estimated to be over $250,000.

The building had two commercial units, and one residential in back. All were believed to be vacant.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

The arson unit has investigated the scene and determined the fire suspicious in nature.

“We urge residents in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence around the time of the fire,” said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.