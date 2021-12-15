iHeartRadio

Fire damages commercial building in Saint John

An early morning fire has heavily damaged an engine-rebuilding shop in Saint John.

Platoon Chief Brian Wilson says all of the city’s fire crews were called to the commercial building on City Road around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire was out around 6 a.m., but police closed the road to traffic for much of the morning.

An investigation into how the fire started is underway.

