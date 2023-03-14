Fire damages Dartmouth home, sends one person to hospital
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
One person was sent to hospital with minor injuries following a house fire on Portland Hills Drive in Dartmouth, N.S.
Emergency crews responded to the blaze around 7:45 p.m. Monday night.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency (HRFE) tells CTV News that most of the damage was sustained in the garage area of the two-storey home, with extensive heat and smoke damage done to the main living areas.
The fire department says it was an extremely hot and fast-moving fire and that a next-door home was saved by the quick action of fire crews.
HRFE says investigators arrived around 10:30 p.m. Monday and would stay for a while to determine the cause of the fire.
Twenty-eight firefighters responded to the scene.
