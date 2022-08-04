Fire damages Fort Garry community center rink

Fire damaged a hockey shack and benches at a Fort Garry skating rink Thursday night, said a spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg.

Firefighters responded to multiple reports of fire on the exterior of Westridge Community Center at 6:26 p.m.

When crews arrived they found fire and smoke coming from the bench area of a hockey shack connected to a rink.

“They launched an offensive strategy, hitting the fire from the exterior and entering the structure to check for further extension,” the spokesperson said in a media release.

The fire was declared under control at 7:09 p.m.

No one was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

Damage was mostly contained to the outside bench area of the hockey rink.

The hockey shack was left with minor smoke and water damage inside.

No damage estimates were available Thursday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.