Fire damages main office of Outaouais Drug Addiction Intervention and Prevention Centre in Gatineau

Gatineau police are investigating an overnight fire that caused significant damage to a drug addiction centre in the city's Hull sector.

Now, residents are concerned that residents who use the centre's services have no place available for help.

Fire officials say the fire broke out in the Outaouais Drug Addiction Intervention and Prevention Centre at 92 Rue Saint Jacques just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

"When firefighters arrived, there were significant flames apparent at the rear of the building with spread inward," officials said.

It took firefighters more than three hours to get the fire under control.

The fire caused significant damage to the Outaouais Drug Addiction Intervention Centre, with the flames causing heat damage to neighbouring homes.

"The place caught (fire) in the back and we could see the flames up top from the roof and it was pretty bad," said Florence Avon.

Colin West says he was told to get out of his home for safety, and the hydro was shut off.

"They punched a hole in the roof and they were putting water from above from the hole in the roof," West said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The director of the centre tells CTV News Ottawa there's a lot to do before deciding on the next steps for the facility.

"Those poor people in the neighbourhood, we are not sure where they are going to go to get their services," Avon said.

The main office for the Centre d'Intervention et de Prevention en Toxicomanie de l'Outaouais is located on Rue Saint Jacques in Gatineau. According to its website, the CIPTO was founded in 1982 and is an independent community organization guided by the risk and harm reduction approach, offers reception, support and services to residents.