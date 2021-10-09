Fire damages mixed-use building in Surrey, displacing residents

A large fire engulfed a building in Surrey Friday night, displacing at least one family and leading to damage in both residential and commercial units.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the two-storey building on King George Boulevard near 108 Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Surrey Fire Service Battalion Chief Wes Eaton said the call was quickly escalated to a second alarm, with 10 trucks and 23 firefighters eventually joining the response.

"When they arrived they found smoke and flames showing from the second-floor roof," Eaton said. "We did a quick interior search and then we went defensive and pulled crews back."

He said no one was hurt in the blaze, and the cause is still under investigation.

Eaton said fire crews were happy with the outcome of their efforts, noting that they were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the ground floor, where an electronics store is located. The ground floor did suffer some water damage, he said.