Fire damages multi-unit building on Besserer Street in Ottawa

Investigators are searching for the cause of an evening fire in a vacant residential building in Sandy Hill.

Emergency crews responded to calls for a working fire on Besserer Street, at Nelson Street, at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday. Multiple 911 callers reported smoke coming from the roof of the structure.

Ottawa Fire photographer Scott Stilborn said the fire was located on the second floor of the multi-unit row house building, and in the roof areas.

No one was located inside the building.

An Ottawa Fire Investigator was on the scene Saturday evening to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials say a firefighter suffered "non-critical" injuries while battling the fire.

Pretty big fire going on at the corner of Besserer and Nelson right now.



This row house used to have students living in it before the pandemic but it’s been empty for a while and many homeless people have been living in it #ottnews pic.twitter.com/D9tmoTPvFo

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire in a vacant 2-storey multi door row. Fire is mainly on the 2nd floor and in the cockloft and roof areas. Searches are negative and no injuries reported. #ottnews #OttFire #Ottawa #ottcity pic.twitter.com/DDgi9NJLLy