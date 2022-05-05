Fire damages north Edmonton duplex under construction
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
No injuries were reported after fire broke out at a duplex under construction overnight.
Multiple calls about the blaze at 119 Avenue and 91 Street were made to 911 around 2:10 a.m. on Thursday.
Firefighters arrived a few minutes later, and managed to bring the fire under control within an hour.
The blaze was declared out at 3:45 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
-
West Coast Trail hiker airlifted to hospital in Victoria with serious injuriesA hiker was airlifted to hospital in Victoria on Tuesday after suffering serious injuries on the West Coast Trail.
-
Firecracker-throwing man wanted by Orillia OPPPolice are looking to identify an electric scooter-riding man accused of throwing fireworks at pedestrians in Orillia.
-
What was behind the steam and loud noise coming from a downtown Winnipeg buildingIf you spent time in the Memorial Park area this week, you may have heard or seen something out of the ordinary coming from a government building.
-
What to do this weekend: Events, Mother's Day and a recommendation from Josh ClassenWe’re finally out of winter and things are looking…well, not sunny and hot, exactly, but it’s still going to be a great weekend to get out there and enjoy our city. Not sure what to do? Here are a few ideas to get you started.
-
-
Quick thinking onlooker helps people in distressTwo people are thankful for the quick actions of an onlooker after their watercraft flipped and landed them in the Thames River.
-
Lethbridge student allegedly grabbed while walking to schoolThe Lethbridge Police Service is investigating reports a student was grabbed from behind on their way to school Friday morning.
-
Snow flurries possible on major highway routes connecting B.C.'s Lower Mainland, InteriorEven though it's halfway through spring, drivers travelling between B.C.'s Lower Mainland and the Interior were advised Friday to watch for snow on their route.
-
Kalin's call: Maritimes to see a sunny Mother's DayA high pressure system taking the pressure off this meteorologist for the Mother’s Day forecast.