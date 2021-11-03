Fire damages Orleans restaurant

An Orleans restaurant is closed until further notice following a fire on the roof.

Ottawa firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from the roof of a restaurant on St. Joseph Boulevard, near Dusserre Street, just after 5:15 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they confirmed the fire was on the roof of the building. Firefghters attacked the fire, while a second crew began checking the inside of the building for any flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

The fire was located at Rangoli Indian Cuisine and Sweets.

In a statement on Instagram, Rangoli says it will be closed until further notice. It will still be open for sweets.