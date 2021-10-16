Fire damages power lines, home, garage in southwest Calgary
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Fire engulfed a detached garage in southwest Calgary Saturday, though it didn’t spread to the home on the property.
The fire started around 3 p.m., when fire crews arrived the garage and a vehicle parked outside it were engulfed in flames.
Crews contained the fire to the garage, though some of the siding on the home and overhead power lines were damaged. ENMAX is working to repair the power lines.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
