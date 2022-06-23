iHeartRadio

Fire damages slide at Kitchener playground

A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.

Waterloo regional police are investigating after fire broke out at a Kitchener playground.

In a media release, police said it happened around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday at Highland Courts Park near Highland Road East and Spadina Road East.

Police said the Kitchener Fire Department quickly extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Damage was caused to the slide area of the playground, police said.

12