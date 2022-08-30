Fire damages south Edmonton home

Firefighters were called to a home in south Edmonton on Tuesday evening after a fire broke out.

The call came in around 7:28 p.m. for a home at 65 Avenue and 98A Street, and crews arrived minutes later.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Service, smoke was initially coming from the kitchen, and eventually from the roof.

There were contractors on scene at the house when the fire broke out, but the homeowner was not there.

No injuries were reported.