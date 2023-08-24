Fire damages southwest Edmonton home

No injuries have been reported after a fire in southwest Edmonton on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Anderson Way SW around 9:20 a.m.

Evidence of a fire could be seen through the broken front windows on the second floor of the home when CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known.

The fire was declared out shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, and investigators took over the scene.