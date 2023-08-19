Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhood

People living in four townhouses are now displaced after a fire ripped through the complex in Ottawa's south end.

The fire at the complex on Somero Private, in the Greenboro East neighbourhood, Saturday morning sent four people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews responded to several calls reporting the fire at 11:35 a.m. Saturday.

"Row of four townhomes on fire with cars involved as well," Ottawa fire said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Firefighters declared a second alarm to call additional crews to the scene.

A photo shared on social media by Ottawa fire showed significant damage to the homes and the charred remains on four cars parked below the structures. One side of the structure started to collapse as firefighters battled the fire, forcing crews to evacuate the building.

"I was very surprised, very concerned actually when you see the number of homes in this area and how quickly these homes were destroyed in a short period of time," said Bob McNeil, who lives in the area.

All occupants of the four homes have been accounted for, according to Ottawa fire.

"We are very lucky today that everyone was able to self evacuate," Ottawa Fire Chief Paul Hutt told CTV News Ottawa.

Ottawa paramedics say paramedics transported four people to hospital in stable condition. Two men are being treated for smoke inhalation, while two young women in their teens are being treated for lacerations.

There is no word on the cause of the fire. An Ottawa Fire Service investigator has been called in to search for the cause of the fire.

Late Saturday afternoon, the charred remains of the properties and vehicles parked below the homes were all that remained.

Hutt says accommodations and services will be provided to the residents displaced by the fire.

"We are certainly in the millions of dollars (damage) of contents and structures, but that will be determined as part of the investigation," Hutt said.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy

Firefighters are currently inside searching the units for any occupants.



