Fire damages unoccupied home in Ottawa's Manor Park neighbourhood

Investigators are searching for the cause of an early morning fire in an unoccupied home in Ottawa's Manor Park neighbourhood.

Ottawa fire received a 911 call at 5:27 a.m. Sunday reporting flames were visible from the backyard of a home on Kilbarry Crescent, near Ava Road.

By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the two-storey single family home was fully engulfed in flames.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire on Kilbarry CR near Ava RD in Manor Park. The fire is in a 2-storey single family home. Command has ordered defensive operations due to the fire load and building condition. No injuries reported. #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/HpjVaKQS0E

Ottawa firefighter Scott Stilborn tweeted there was a series of partial collapses inside the building, rendering the building unsafe for firefighters to battle the fire from inside the home.

No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters have the main body of fire knocked down on Kilbarry CR. There has been a series of partial collapses rendering the building unsafe for interior operations. The OFS Fire Investigator is on scene. #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/j112pJkOg5