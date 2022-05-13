Fire damages west-end townhome in London, Ont.
CTV News London multi-media journalist
Sean Irvine
Witnesses say a woman and a small child escaped a townhome fire in the city’s west end Friday morning.
Fire crews were called to the unit in the 500 block of Sarnia Road near Wonderland Road around 8 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters noted smoke and flames coming from multiple second floor windows and the soffit along the side of the structure.
The tenants were already outside after hearing a smoke alarm.
District Chief Kevin Culbertson tells CTV News the blaze was brought under control quickly and no firefighters were injured.
Neighbour Brittany Charles says she heard a loud “boom” before noticing the victim in the fire cradling her baby at the back of the unit.
-
-
Ontario reports 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deathsOntario health officials are reporting 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.
-
Kenney, Copping to update on increase to health-care capacity in AlbertaPremier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping are scheduled to provide an update on work to increase Alberta's health-care capacity through the addition of critical care beds.
-
Chatham teen arrested for assault after family disputeChatham-Kent police say a 16-year-old Chatham male was arrested for assault after a dispute with his family.
-
Kitchener splash pads now openWarm summer-like temperatures have prompted the City of Kitchener to open its splash pads early.
-
Dashmesh Culture Centre covers Calgary Transit fares SaturdayIn celebration of this weekend's Nagar Kirtan parade in the city's northeast, Calgary Transit will be free to ride throughout the city for a 12-hour period on Saturday,
-
New Brunswick Court of Appeal maintains ban on sale of flavoured e-cigarettesThe New Brunswick Court of Appeal has upheld a lower court decision not to suspend the province's ban on the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes.
-
Federal officials to announce supports for wildfire seasonFederal officials will announce supports for wildfire season Friday in an effort to prevent the same level of devastation seen in previous years.
-
Wanted sex offender arrested after turning himself into Saint John policeA 33-year-old man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.