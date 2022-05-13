Fire damages west-end townhome in London, Ont.

Witnesses say a woman and a small child escaped a townhome fire in the city’s west end Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to the unit in the 500 block of Sarnia Road near Wonderland Road around 8 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters noted smoke and flames coming from multiple second floor windows and the soffit along the side of the structure.

The tenants were already outside after hearing a smoke alarm.

District Chief Kevin Culbertson tells CTV News the blaze was brought under control quickly and no firefighters were injured.

Neighbour Brittany Charles says she heard a loud “boom” before noticing the victim in the fire cradling her baby at the back of the unit.