Fire danger continues to be 'extreme' in most parts of province: Alberta government
The Alberta government says fire danger continues to be extreme in most of the province except the Rockies, where lower danger levels were expected.
Some areas have experienced cooler temperatures and some rain, but the government says a return to hot and windy conditions is expected in the coming days.
Indigenous Services Canada said Tuesday that nine First Nations were under threat by active wildfires.
One of them was Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, about 360 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, where 1,600 people were forced to leave after fire destroyed 45 structures and power infrastructure.
As of early Wednesday morning, Alberta's wildfire status dashboard was reporting 81 active wildfires in the province, including 27 listed as out of control.
Firefighters from Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec have arrived in Alberta to help, and the government said late Tuesday that crews were also expected from New Brunswick, Oregon and Alaska.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2023.
-
Ottawa firefighters battle house, mattress, and brush fires WednesdayOttawa firefighters responded to three fires Wednesday morning and early afternoon in the east, west, and south ends of the city.
-
Bayfield, Ont. downtown construction ‘almost’ doneBayfield, Ont. is almost back to normal. The final stretch of updated sidewalks are going in this week.
-
Canadian Tire 'not unaffiliated' with anti-Trudeau party planned in parking lotCanadian Tire said it is not affiliated with an anti-Justin Trudeau party planned in the parking lot of one of its stores this weekend.
-
'This is a bit of a racetrack': Speed limit dropping to 60 km/h on stretch of March Road in KanataOn Wednesday, Council approved a speed reduction on a stretch of March Road between Carling Avenue and Teron Road from 80 km/h to 60 km/h.
-
2 Calgary men charged after Strathmore RCMP seize drugs, cash at check stopTwo Calgary men face charges after a traffic check stop by Strathmore RCMP yielded quantities of cash and drugs.
-
New water feature under construction at Alberta legislature groundsThe former wading pool at the Alberta legislature has now been ripped up, and construction is underway on a new pool.
-
Former NHL legend Dave 'Tiger' Williams arrested following alleged assault: Sask. RCMPDave 'Tiger' Williams, the former NHL legend, was arrested following an alleged incident of uttering death threats and assault, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Man arrested in connection with 'targeted' assault of North Vancouver pizza cookAn investigation into the violent assault of a restaurant employee in North Vancouver last year has revealed the victim was likely targeted, and Mounties have arrested the man they believe is responsible.
-
Tornado warning in place for part of western ManitobaEnvironment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tornado warning for parts of western Manitoba that stretches into Saskatchewan.