Fire danger rating set to high in Muskoka
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
The recent wave of warmer weather has led to drier conditions across the region, leading officials to set the fire danger rating to high in Muskoka.
On Tuesday, the Muskoka Fire Chiefs set the rating to high, adding that small fires are allowed in most rural areas of Muskoka, but daytime burning is not allowed.
Officials said fires should never be left unattended, and you must have the proper tools to extinguish a fire if needed.
Residents are advised to consult with their local municipality for specific burning regulations.
