Fire department investigates blaze at southwest Calgary apartment complex

Crews managed to extinguish a fire at a southwest Calgary apartment complex on Sunday.

The Calgary Fire Department is investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out inside an apartment building.

Crews were called to Glenway Place in southwest Calgary at approximately noon.

Officials say the fire was contained to a suite on the third floor, but the firefighting efforts resulted in water damage to the unit directly below it.

Residents of both apartments have been displaced as a result.

The fire is under investigation.

