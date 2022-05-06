Fire department labels Friday morning blaze as suspicious

The Saskatoon Fire Department is labelling a Friday morning fire that caused more than $100,000 in damage as suspicious.

Firefighters were called at 5:44 a.m. to a building in the 400 block of Avenue R South. Thee engines, a ladder truck, a rescue unit and the battalion chief were sent to the blaze, according to a fire department news release.

Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy smoke coming out of the building. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 7:15 a.m.

The scene was handed over to a fire investigator roughly 15 minutes later. The investigator determined the fire was suspicious and caused roughly $120,000 in damage.