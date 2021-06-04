Fire department looking for civilians who rescued person in Saskatoon house fire

The Saskatoon Fire Department is looking for two people who rescued someone from a house fire in April in hopes to extend a thank you.

On Apr. 17, firefighters responded to a home in flames on Leland Place.

According to a news release at the time, reports said someone with a disability lived there and wasn’t able to leave.

By the time firefighters got there, though, the person had already escaped.

“Two civilians rescued the person and brought them to safety before first responders arrived. If you were part of this rescue or know who was, please contact us,” reads a tweet from the Saskatoon Fire Department.

“We want to extend our thanks.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, said the fire department.

