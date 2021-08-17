Fire department to seek more staff and new fire hall at is struggles to meet response times

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) says it’s struggling to meet benchmarks set for response times, and more resources will be needed in the future if it’s going to meet service level goals.

A report from the fire department tabled at a city committee meeting Monday, says parts of the west side of Saskatoon are sometimes seeing lagging response times from the fire department.

It says the goal of the SFD is to meet a standard of having a first fire engine arriving at a scene within four minutes, 90 percent of the time. Right now, the report says the fire department is only meeting that goal 64 percent of the time.

Chief Morgan Hackle said district two, which encompasses several west side neighbourhoods, is one of the busier areas of the city. It's also growing with new neighbourhoods like Hampton Village and Kensington.

Chief Hackl said budget requests will be coming for more resources, staff and eventually a new fire hall. Adding a budget request will be coming this fall for five more firefighters.

The fire department will be working with city administration on a funding plan for a new fire hall in the future.

While there is no official timeline set and no specific location mentioned, Hackl hopes to have a budget request for a new fire hall submitted for the budget cycle starting in 2023.