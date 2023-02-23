Fire destroys a Brantford home under construction

A home under construction in Brantford has been damaged by a fire.

According to Brantford Fire, the call came in just after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said the fire happened at a home on Wilmot Road near Baskett Street.

The home and neighbouring buildings were all said to be unoccupied and all under construction.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews were still on scene at 4:45 p.m.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate is still under investigation.