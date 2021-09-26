Fire destroys a garage in Saskatoon

A garage went up in flames in Saskatoon on Sunday in the city's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

At around 3:29 p.m. the Saskatoon Fire Department received multiple calls about a garage on fire in the 100 Block of Avenue N South, according to a news release.

Firefighters first on scene reported a garage was fully involved in fire, the fire department said. The fire was brought under control by 3:54 p.m.

A fire investigator determined the fire started inside a tarped structure on a vacant lot from a briquette barbecue, the fire department said. Combustible materials and the tarp caught on fire and the blaze extended to a neighbour’s detached garage, according to the news release.

There were no injuries reported in this incident. Damage is estimated at $15,000.