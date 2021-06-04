Fire destroys abandoned house

An abandoned house that was the scene of a fire early Friday morning is being demolished in the Eastwood community.

The 911 call was made shortly before 4:30 a.m.

It took six responding crews about two hours to get the fire at 120 Avenue and 77 Street under control.

The empty home was still standing but extensively damaged as of 11 a.m., at which point firefighters were still on scene looking for hot spots.

ATCO had been called to shut off the gas and a trackhoe was to tear the skeleton of a home down.

There were no reported injuries. Investigators are looking into the cause.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, a second fire was reported in the area around 7 a.m., but all investigating firefighters found was someone using their fire pit.