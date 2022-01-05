Fire destroys apartment complex in Ayton

An early morning fire destroyed an apartment complex in Ayton.

Emergency crews were called to the building on Mary Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said they arrived to heavy flames throughout the top storey.

West Grey Fire Chief Phil Schwartz said crews from seven stations fought the flames until mid-morning. He said there were five units in the building. As many as nine people lost their homes in the fire.

No one was injured in the fire. However, the structure was destroyed.

Schwartz said he believes it was an older wood-framed structure from the late 1800s or early 1900s.

There were high winds on Wednesday morning, which made it difficult for firefighters. Schwartz said embers were flying for two to three blocks, and the neighbouring building had some melted siding.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.