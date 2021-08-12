Fire destroys building in downtown Athabasca

A fire at a commercial building in Athabasca's downtown caused road closures and detours Wednesday evening.

According to locals, the building near 50 Street and 50 Avenue used to be a Home Hardware.

Witnesses told CTV News Edmonton the fire started around 6:55 p.m.

Kat Budzinski, who lives in the nearby town Boyle, said she and her boyfriend were on a date when they saw smoke.

"They have construction next door for the water plant, so we thought maybe.... But it looks really suspicious. It looks like it's coming out of Home Hardware," she recalled.

At the building, flame was visible and people on scene said the fire department had already been alled.

An emergency alert was sent at 8:11 p.m. telling people in the area that the heavy smoke was "significantly impacting the area." It ended shortly after midnight.

#Fire slowly moves across the entire building of the old home hardware in #Athabasca #Alberta it's definitely a controlled burn at this point pic.twitter.com/hiQSytQrxY

That spruce on the left is surviving! pic.twitter.com/Hqt5nHfclO

RCMP closed some roads in the area so crews had room to work.

They were expected to remain on scene past midnight, according to an update from the Athabasca Fire Department.

"Crews remain on scene of the structure fire at the old home hardware location and will do so throughout the night. Please continue to avoid the area while we work to make it safe," the notice read.

The department also thanked firefighters from Colinton, Grassland and Boyle for their help, and Sals Famous and Heritage Society for feeding and offering shelter to responders.

Officials said no injuries were reported and the fire was under investigation.

Athabasca Mounties asked anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage from the time, or other related information, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

According to Budzinski, Home Hardware only recently moved from the building.