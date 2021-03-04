One person is dead after a fire destroyed a camper van in Beacon Hill Park on Thursday morning.

The call came in to firefighters at roughly 7:30 a.m.

The camper van was parked near the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm.

Detectives with the Victoria police major crimes unit and forensic identification section are investigating.

Campers in the area say the van, which has B.C. licence plates, has been in the park for a long time.

Firefighters, police and park maintenance workers remained on scene through the morning.

Emergency responders have taped off a wide perimeter around the vehicle.

The coroner arrived on scene shortly after 9 a.m.

This is the second death in the area in as many days.

A woman was found dead in the park on Wednesday morning. Police are still hoping to speak with anyone who was in the area of Dallas Road between Cook and Douglas streets, where the woman's body was found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.