Fire destroys detached garage in Rosedale

An investigation is underway into the cause of an early morning fire in a northwest neighbourhood that destroyed a garage.

Fire crews were called to the 1300 block of 7A Street N.W., in the community of Rosedale, shortly after 3 a.m. Monday and found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes, but the garage was lost to the blaze.

As of 4 a.m., the fire was considered under control.

No injuries were reported and no one was home when the fire broke out on the property, according to Calgary Fire Department officials