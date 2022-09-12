Fire destroys east Edmonton commercial building

A large fire destroyed a commercial building in east Edmonton Monday morning.

Close to 50 firefighters responded to the fire at 95 Avenue and 50 Street just after 9 a.m.

The front and back walls of the building collapsed after 9:45 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

The building was evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, EFRS added.

As of 11:15 a.m., northbound 50 Street was still closed as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The fire is under investigation.